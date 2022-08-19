JUST IN
Business Standard

Maha: Commuters block rail track, demand resumption of non-AC local

Commuters squatted on a railway track in Thane city on Friday morning, blocking the path of an empty AC local train to demand resumption of a non-AC service in the morning peak hours, officials said.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai/Thane 

Representative image

Hundreds of commuters squatted on a railway track near the Kalwa station in Thane city on Friday morning, blocking the path of an empty AC local train for 20 minutes to demand resumption of a non-AC service in the morning peak hours, officials said.

The protest, however, did not affect the train services on the main line of the Central Railway (CR), as it took place at the car shed in Kalwa, they said.

The CR has added 10 air conditioned (AC) locals replacing the existing non-AC locals on the main line. CR general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti had announced these services in his Independence day speech. However, the commuters were unhappy with the decision.

"An empty rake of AC local going out from the car shed was detained by people for about 20 minutes - from 8.10 am to 8.30 am," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR, said.

They demanded that non-AC locals be restored on the route from Kalwa to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), another official said.

The railway police had a tough time removing the protesters from the track.

A video of irate commuters squatting on the tracks and the police action went viral on social media.

In the morning rush hour, many commuters board the non-AC local trains at the car shed in Kalwa. However, the police have been taking action against such passengers, who then find it difficult to board overcrowded trains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 12:38 IST

