BSF, Pak Rangers commanders meet along international border in Rajasthan

A ground commander level meeting was held between the border forces of India and Pakistan along the international front in Rajasthan, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The meeting was held on Tuesday at Munabao in Barmer district of the state.
The Indian side was led by Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant G L Meena and the other side was headed by Lt Col Murad Ali Khan, Wing Commander, Pakistan Rangers.
"Such meetings are held to address border security-related issues at local commander (battalion) level," the spokesperson said.
The BSF guards the more than 3,300 km-long India-Pakistan IB that runs along Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat along the country's western flank.
