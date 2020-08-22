JUST IN
BSF shoots down five intruders along India-Pakistan border in Punjab

The Border Security Force shot dead five intruders along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab early Saturday, a senior officer said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An intensive search operation along the front is underway.

He said "alert troops of the 103rd battalion noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating the IB" in the Taran Taran district of Punjab.

When asked to stop, the intruders fired on BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Subsequently, five intruders were shot dead, the BSF officer said.

Another BSF official said the incident happened around 4:45 am.

First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 11:34 IST

