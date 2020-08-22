JUST IN
Business Standard

UP: Illegally printed NCERT books worth Rs 35 crores seized in Meerut

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni, the books were being illegally printed in the godown which belongs to one Sachin Gupta

ANI  |  General News 

Illegally printed NCERT books worth Rs 35 crores seized in Meerut
The books were being supplied to locations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi

A joint team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and local police seized illegally printed NCERT books worth Rs 35 crores during a raid at a godown in Partapur here, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahni said that books were being illegally printed and being supplied in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and in some other states.

"NCERT books worth Rs 35 crores and 6 printing machines have been seized. Prima facie, it has come to our notice that books were being printed and being supplied in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and in some other states," Sahni told ANI.

"12 people have been taken into custody. Their godown and the place where books were being printed have also been seized," he said.

Sahni said that teams have been formed to nab accused Sachin Gupta.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 07:52 IST

