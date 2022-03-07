BSF shoots down Pakistan drone carrying contraband in Punjab's Ferozpur

-
ALSO READ
Drone movement observed near RS Pura international border in J&K: BSF
Constable succumbs to injuries; death toll in J&K terror attack rises to 3
Search operation underway to find suspected terrorists in J&K's Rajouri
R-Day: BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border
Cross-LoC trade case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in J-K
-
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said that its alert troops shot down a drone which came from the Pakistan side in Punjab's Ferozepur sector.
According to the BSF officials, the forward deployed troopers heard the humming sound of a suspicious flying object around 0255 hours coming from the Pakistani side to India side in the Ferozepur sector.
Immediately all the troopers were alerted and they fired on the Flying Object and also illuminated the area by firing Para bombs and the drone was shot down.
The BSF personnel found that a small bag (green coloured) was attached to the drone which contained four packets in yellow wrapping and one small packet in black colour wrapping was recovered. It is suspected to be contraband.
The gross weight of the contraband items was found to be around 4.17 kgs (with packing material) and of 250 gm of black colour wrapping.
The BSF also said that the suspected flying object was a quadcopter made by DJI Matrice 300 RTX.
This is not the first time that the hostile neighbour has tried to send contraband into Punjab and Jammu sectors.
India's border guarding force has been working on anti- drone technology in collaboration with the Defence Ministry research wing DRDO and soon will have the anti- drone technology to prevent the entry of quadcopter into the Indian Territory from the Pakistan side.
In the past too, the BSF shot down a drone in Jammu sector, which was carrying arms and ammunition whereas in Punjab sector, the flying quadcopters were used to smuggle drugs and narcotics.
--IANS
ams/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU