Budget is for welfare of every sector, every state: MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has praised the Union . He has said that this budget is for the welfare of every sector and every state of the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented her fifth budget which she described as 'the first budget in Amrit Kaal.'

CM Chouhan also said, "It is a budget to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to build a self-reliant India. It is the budget for building a glorious, prosperous and powerful India. It is an omnipresent budget, the welfare of every sector of the society and every state of the country lies in this budget."

"It is a budget for the benefit of poor people, upliftment of farmers, taking the women forward and empowering the middle class. Income up to Rs 7 lakh has been made tax-free. It is a budget for the welfare of the weaker sections and for the youth," Chouhan said.

He added that on behalf of the 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh, he congratulated PM Modi for such a budget and also congratulated Union Finance Minister Sitharaman.

Earlier in the day, CM Chouhan said that the Union would take India forward in the direction of the welfare of the poor.

"New India rising under the leadership of PM Modi. My best wishes to PM Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for the presentation of the Union . Under PM Modi's leadership, a prosperous, powerful India is being built and our resolution is the welfare of the poor. Budget will take India ahead in this direction," he said.

Ahead of the presentation of the Budget, a cabinet meeting was held in the Parliament which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sitharaman started her Budget speech at 11 am in Lok Sabha. Like the previous two Union Budgets, 2023-24 was being delivered in paperless form.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with ministers of state Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and Finance Secretary TV Somanathan called on President Droupadi Murmu.

As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament to present the .

This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with the President's address, followed by tabling of the Economic Survey for 2022-23.

