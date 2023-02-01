This year's budget not any different than last nine years: Mayawati

supremo on Wednesday said it would be better if the budget is for the country rather than for the party.

Whenever the Centre talks about the figures of beneficiaries of schemes, said in a tweet, it must remember that India is a vast country of about 130 crore poor, labourers, deprived, farmers who are yearning for their Amrit Kaal.

"For them, there is just talk. It is better if the budget is more for the country than for the party," she added, indirectly suggesting that the party hoped to gain electoral benefits from the exercise.

"Like earlier in the country, in the last nine years also the budgets of the central government kept on coming in which announcements, promises, claims and hopes were showered. They all became redundant when India's middle class faced the problems of inflation, poverty and unemployment etc and were reduced to lower middle class," said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This year's budget is also not much different. No government points out the shortcomings of last year and makes new promises again, while in reality the lives of more than 100 crore people are at stake as it was before. People live by hope, but why false hope?," she said in another tweet.

The BSP chief added, "The government's narrow policies and wrong thinking have the biggest impact on the lives of crores of poor farmers and other hardworking people who are connected to rural India and are called real India. The government should pay attention to their self-respect and self-reliance so that the pockets of the common man are filled and the country develops.

