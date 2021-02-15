JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UK auditing Indian vaccine site amid scramble for shots: Report
Business Standard

Budget session of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to commence from March 5

The budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will take place from March 5- 19, an official said on Monday.

Topics
Meghalaya | Budget session

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Budget 2021
Budget 2021

The budget session of the

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will take place from March 5- 19, an official said on Monday.

MLA Commissioner and Secretary Andrew Simons said Governor Satya Pal Malik will address the House on the first day of the session.

He said seven days have been allotted for transaction of government businesses and four days for private members' businesses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 15 2021. 20:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU