BJP office-bearers' to meet first time on Feb 21 since beginning of Covid

-
ALSO READ
Kerala: BJP conducts survey to select assembly poll candidates
Ten BJP candidates file nomination for UP legislative council polls
Amid factionalism, BJP starts campaigning for 4 by-poll seats in Rajasthan
Trump's Twitter account suspension dangerous precedent: BJP leaders
J P Nadda holds meetings with Assam BJP leaders on assembly polls
-
A meeting of the BJP's national office-bearers will be held here on February 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also likely to participate in what will be the first such physical get-together of these leaders since the COVID-19 outbreak.
BJP president J P Nadda, other office-bearers of the party at the national level, besides its state unit chiefs will attend the meeting, sources said.
The meeting comes as the party gears up for the Assembly polls in five states, including the high-profile West Bengal election, where it is in a direct contest with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU