PM Modi to lay foundation stone of King Suheldev's statue in Bahraich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a statue of warrior King Suheldev in Bahraich on Tuesday to commemorate his birth anniversary.
The prime minister, who will be addressing the people via video conference, will also unveil programmes for the beautification of Shravasti, Chittora Lake and Bahraich on the occasion, a government spokesman said here.
He will also announce the development of various tourist amenities like a cafeteria, guest house, and a children's park, the spokesman said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel will be attending the event which will be held on the occasion of Vasant Panchami on February 16 in Bahraich to mark the birth anniversary of King Suheldev, the icon of Rajbhar community.
Since coming to power, the Modi government has taken a number of steps to honour Suheldev. In February 2016, BJP leader Amit Shah had unveiled a statue of Suheldev and also launched a book on him in Bahraich district near the Indo-Nepal border, where the medieval king enjoys a legendary status, the spokesman said.
The central government had also released a postal stamp, and run a superfast train -- 'The Suhaildev Express'. The tri-weekly train covers the breadth of India's most populous state i.e. from Ghazipur in Purvanchal to Anand Vihar in Delhi.
