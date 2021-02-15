Home Minister Shah to attend PMAY event through video conference

Union Home Minister will take part in a housewarming ceremony virtually on Tuesday for one lakh houses constructed in under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The 'Griha Pravesham' event is scheduled to start at 11am in Minto Hall here, an official said.

"Shah will participate via video conference and along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will interact with beneficiaries," he said.

In September last year, two lakh houses under were dedicated at an event which was attended virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.