Home Minister Shah to attend PMAY event through video conference

-
ALSO READ
Home Minister Amit Shah to attend golden jubilee of Himachal's statehood
Weeks after being discharged, Amit Shah admitted to Delhi's AIIMS again
LIVE: Give us 5 more years, will make Assam bullet-free, says Amit Shah
SVAMITVA scheme to be milestone in direction of 'gramin swaraj': Amit Shah
Those opposing farm Bills against prosperity of farmers: Amit Shah
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in a housewarming ceremony virtually on Tuesday for one lakh houses constructed in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
The 'Griha Pravesham' event is scheduled to start at 11am in Minto Hall here, an official said.
"Shah will participate via video conference and along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will interact with beneficiaries," he said.
In September last year, two lakh houses under PMAY were dedicated at an event which was attended virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU