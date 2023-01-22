JUST IN
We want to partner in building base for defence industries in India: France
Leela Palace cheat impersonates UAE royalty, dupes hotel of over Rs 20 lakh
UGC proposes plan to let students access libraries, labs in other colleges
Centre to set up floating jetty on northern bank of Brahmaputra: Sonowal
LIVE: Army chief reviews readiness along China border in Arunachal, Sikkim
Punjab police deepens crackdown on buying, selling synthetic kite strings
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes amid tight security in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua
Illegal coal mining may push WB's Raniganj towards Joshimath-like crisis
As vacancies pile up in high courts, gloves are off in Centre-SC showdown
Diamond production down 21%; 10K workers lose jobs, salary cuts for others
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Joshimath land subsidence: 863 buildings with cracks identified so far
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly to begin on February 3

The session of both the Assembly and the Council will commence at 12.10 pm on Friday, the Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu said

Topics
Telangana | Telangana govt | State Budgets

ANI  General News 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a press conference (Photo: ANI)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Budget Session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly will begin from February 3, a senior legislature official has said.

The session of both the Assembly and the Council will commence at 12.10 pm on Friday, the Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu said.

"The Fourth Meeting of the Eighth Session of Second Telangana Legislative Assembly will commence at 12.10 PM on Friday, the 3rd February 2023," he said yesterday.

Final touches to the state budget estimates will be given after the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, he said.

It would be the last Budget session for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, as the state assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Telangana

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 10:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU