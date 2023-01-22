Budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly to begin on February 3

-
ALSO READ
Asaduddin Owaisi welcomes BRS; BJP calls it KCR's 'misadventure'
Green cover increased by 31.6% in Telangana, says minister Harish Rao
Start with Gujarat if you can: TRS dares BJP to 'impose' Hindi across India
Telangana, Centre in war of words on Twitter over medical colleges
BRS for India, journey of million km begins with single step: KCR
-
The Budget Session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly will begin from February 3, a senior legislature official has said.
The session of both the Assembly and the Council will commence at 12.10 pm on Friday, the Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu said.
"The Fourth Meeting of the Eighth Session of Second Telangana Legislative Assembly will commence at 12.10 PM on Friday, the 3rd February 2023," he said yesterday.
Final touches to the state budget estimates will be given after the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, he said.
It would be the last Budget session for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, as the state assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 10:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU