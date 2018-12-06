Bulandshahr violence: UP Govt to name road, college after deceased cop

The Government on Thursday announced that Jaithari-Kuraoli road leading to the village of slain police Inspector Singh in Etah, who was killed in violence has been renamed to 'Shri Singh Shahid Marg.

The state dispensation also announced that an educational institute will also be named after Singh.

The announcement was made after, the family of Inspector Subodh Singh earlier today met with Chief Minister and UP Director General of Police OP Singh at the official residence of chief minister.

Sharing details of the meeting, DGP OP Singh addressed a media briefing and informed about various relief measures that have been announced for the family of the slain official.

Singh said, "It has already been said that family of the deceased is being provided with a financial aid of 50 lakh rupees. Some bank loan was also taken by the family for the education of the children and the government will also take care of the same. In an informal way, we will be providing assistance to both the children of the deceased for coaching. The wife of the deceased will also be provided with an extraordinary pension."

Adding further, Atul Garg, a minister in government informed about the government's decision to name a college and road in honour of the deceased cop.

"The chief minister appreciated the strength and composure of the family to deal with this big loss. We have decided that the government will take care of the financial loan amounting to about Rs 25-30 lakh, which taken for house and studies of the children. We have also issued orders for renaming the road leading to the village of Singh on the name of the deceased officer. To respect the sentiments of the family and courage of the brave police officer, we have also decided to name a college after the martyred police officer Subodh Singh," said Garg.

The elder son of the deceased officer Subodh Singh, Shrey Pratap Singh also expressed his faith in the government and said, "The chief minister has assured us that we will get justice and the culprits will be punished."

On December 3, was killed in the violence, which took place after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police post, with the locals alleging that those carcasses were of the cows, which were slaughtered illegally. A local youth was also killed in the violence.