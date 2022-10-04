JUST IN
CBIC floats new norms to curb undervaluation of goods by importers
Business Standard

Bus carrying 50 falls into gorge in Uttarakhand;CM says rescue ops underway

A bus carrying around 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge on Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday

Topics
Uttarakhand | Bus accident

ANI  General News 

JUNE 5, 2022** Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami at the Disaster Control Room at the State Secretariat, to monitor the situation after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in Uttarkashi district of the state, in Dehradun. A

A bus carrying around 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge on Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday.

Circle Officer Sadar Premlal Tamta, while confirming the incident, said that the police have left from Dhumakote police station and Rikhnikhal police station for the spot.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 21:49 IST

