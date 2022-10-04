JUST IN
Business Standard

Commerce ministry says no export ban on rice, traders to pay 20% duty

The commerce ministry on Tuesday clarified that there is no export ban on rice and traders can ship the commodity after paying 20 per cent duty

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The commerce ministry on Tuesday clarified that there is no export ban on rice and traders can ship the commodity after paying 20 per cent duty.

On September 8, the government banned exports of broken rice.

In a trade notice, the directorate general of foreign trade said it has received representations regarding rice (5 per cent and 25 per cent broken) where irrevocable letter of credit has been issued before September 8 is also being stopped at the ports.

"It is clarified in respect of normal rice that rice (5 per cent and 25 per cent) is already exempted as it is not broken rice but normal rice with permissible limits of broken rice as per standards. However, it will carry 20 per cent duty," it said.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 19:37 IST

