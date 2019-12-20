- CAA protest LIVE: DMRC says Jamia, Shaheen Bagh, Jasola metro stations shut
CAA protest LIVE:Internet ban in Lucknow; Jio, BSNL resume service in Assam
Agitators defied prohibitory orders across regions, prompting authorities to detain activists and politicians on Thursday
The protest was held against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens | Photo: PTI
CAA protest LIVE updates: Thousands defied a ban on public protests across cities on Thursday, risking arrest to express their anger against a controversial religion-based citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
Two persons were killed in Mangaluru, Karnataka, and another died in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, due to gunshot wounds. Protests are expected to continue Friday after protesters took to the streets on Thursday despite curfew-like restrictions imposed in parts of Delhi and places nearby, tech hub Bengaluru and in Uttar Pradesh.
