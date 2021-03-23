Cabinet apprised of MoC signed between India, Japan in water sector

-
ALSO READ
Ministry of Earth Sciences invites suggestions on blue economy policy
Important for nations to fulfil their pre-2020 green commitments: Javadekar
Biodiversity loss
Delhi's air quality poor, may improve due to shift in wind direction
Covid emphasised importance of living in harmony with nature: Javadekar
-
The Cabinet on Tuesday was apprised of a Memorandum of Cooperation signed between India and Japan, aimed at achieving water security, improved irrigation facility and sustainability in water resources development.
"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India and Water and Disaster Management Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan in the field of Water Resources," a statement said.
This MoC was signed for development of a long-term cooperation in the field of water and delta management, and water technology in order to increase the exchange of information, knowledge, technology and scientific allied experience, as well as implementation of joint projects between the two countries, it said.
"This MoC will help in achieving water security, improved irrigation facility and sustainability in water resources development," the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU