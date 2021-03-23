Waze involved in Hiran murder; will seek his custody: Maharashtra ATS chief

Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday said suspended police officer Sachin Waze was involved in businessman Mansukh Hiran's murder and announced that it will approach court for seeking his custody.

Waze, arrested in the probe in recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month, has been remanded by a court here in the Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25.

"We need his custody and will approach the court," ATS chief Jaijeet Singh said at a press conference here.

Earlier in the day, the ATS said it has seized a high-end car from Daman in connection with the Mansukh Hiran murder case.

The Volvo car with registration was seized on Monday, an official said, adding there is no clarity on who owned this car.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)