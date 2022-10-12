JUST IN
Cabinet approves payment of productivity linked bonus to railway employees

In what can be termed as a Diwali bonanza for lakhs of railway employees, the Union Cabinet approved payment of productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days to them for financial year 2021-22

In what can be termed as a Diwali bonanza for lakhs of railway employees, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved payment of productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days to them for financial year 2021-22.

The productivity linked bonus amount has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted railway employees.

The financial implication of payment of 78 days' productivity linked bonus to railway employees is likely to be Rs 1,832.09 crores.

The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of the bonus is Rs 7,000 per month.

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 16:48 IST

