Cabinet okays amendments in Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act

The on Wednesday approved amendments to the Act to bring transparency in the sector and reform the electoral process.

The has approved the (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to amend the Act, 2002, I&B Minister told reporters here after the Cabinet meeting.

He said the amendments have been brought in to improve the ease of doing business.

The Bill will incorporate the provisions of the 97th Constitutional Amendment.

The amendments have been brought to improve governance, reform the electoral process, strengthen monitoring mechanisms and enhance transparency and accountability.

The Bill also seeks to improve the composition of board and ensure financial discipline, besides enabling the raising of funds in the multi-state cooperative societies.

