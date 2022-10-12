JUST IN
'Efforts to impose Hindi unacceptable,' writes Kerala CM Vijayan to PM Modi
Union Health Minister's permission needed for inviting dignitaries to AIIMS
Australia India's important partner for Indo-Pacific stability: Jaishankar
Delhi govt schools top India School Ranking; Kejriwal lauds education team
PM Modi likely to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Oct 13
APIIC seeks to raise Rs 1,000 crore via monetising 400 acres of land
Top Headlines: Starlink services in India, partial treatment to EV makers
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Laskar named Congress coordinator of north-east states
Sitharaman in US discusses global macroeconomic situation with Yellen
G20 has great potential to work towards global good: Finance Minister
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
'Efforts to impose Hindi unacceptable,' writes Kerala CM Vijayan to PM Modi
I appreciate that I'm seen as the underdog in Congress election: Tharoor
Business Standard

Cabinet okays amendments in Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act to bring transparency in the sector and reform the electoral process

Topics
Multi-State Cooperative Societies | Anurag Thakur | Union Cabinet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act to bring transparency in the sector and reform the electoral process.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to amend the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters here after the Cabinet meeting.

He said the amendments have been brought in to improve the ease of doing business.

The Bill will incorporate the provisions of the 97th Constitutional Amendment.

The amendments have been brought to improve governance, reform the electoral process, strengthen monitoring mechanisms and enhance transparency and accountability.

The Bill also seeks to improve the composition of board and ensure financial discipline, besides enabling the raising of funds in the multi-state cooperative societies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Multi-State Cooperative Societies

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 16:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.