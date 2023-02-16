Cabinet okays signing of MoU between India, Chile for agri cooperation

-
ALSO READ
Chileans reject new constitution in blow to leftist leader Gabriel Boric
Chile's President Boric to reform current charter after constitution fails
Chilean govt plans to cut working hours to 40/week within 5 years
Union cabinet meeting chaired by PM begins ahead of Budget presentation
Agriculture, allied activities clock a buoyant 4.6% growth in 2nd quarter
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Chile for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.
It provides for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur briefed the media about the cabinet decisions.
Under the MoU, a Chile-India Agricultural Working Group will be constituted which will be responsible for the supervision, review and assessment of the implementation of the MoU as well as for establishing frequent communication and coordination.
The meetings of the Agricultural Working Group will be held once a year alternatively in Chile and India.
"The main areas of cooperation envisaged are agricultural policies for the development of modern agriculture, organic agriculture to facilitate the bilateral trade of organic products, promoting exchange of policies aimed to develop organic production in both countries...science and innovation to explore partnerships to promote innovation in the agricultural sector among Indian Institutes and Chilean institutes as well as collaborate to confront common challenges," an official release said.
The MoU shall enter into force upon its signature and shall remain in force for a period of five years from the date of execution after which it shall be automatically renewed for a further period of five years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU