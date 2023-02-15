JUST IN
SC Collegium recommends 20 additional HC judges for permanent judgeship
Business Standard

Taxi, auto drivers benefitting from Delhi govt policies: Transport Minister

During the programme, representatives from the union submitted various demands to the minister, who, in turn, assured of providing all possible help

Topics
New Delhi | transport system

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said taxi and auto drivers are continuously benefitting from the policies of the Delhi government.

Addressing the drivers of kali-peeli cabs, the minister assured them that he would meet them on a regular basis to understand and address their issues.

"Taxi and auto drivers in Delhi are continuously benefitting from the policies of the Delhi government with each driver saving more than Rs 7,000," he said.

Various charges, including penalties, levied on autos and taxis were revised in 2019 by the government. The Delhi government had recently increased auto and taxi fares.

During the programme, representatives from the union submitted various demands to the minister, who, in turn, assured of providing all possible help.

The taxis have existed since decades and still plying on the roads of Delhi. With time, there have been more options for the users to travel but Delhi government is standing with our taxi drivers," he said.

"During the Corona time in 2020 and 2021, we ensured to provide some monetary help to auto permit holders and para transit drivers by disbursing nearly 170 crores to them," he added.

Taxi fares were last increased in 2013, he said. "We considered it as our duty to revise the same due to constant CNG price hikes last year".

"It is my promise to the taxi drivers to meet them on regular basis to understand their issues. I will ensure that Delhi government keeps providing all necessary support to them," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 23:43 IST

`
