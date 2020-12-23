Cabinet gives approval to merge four govt film media units with NFDC

-
ALSO READ
INS slams China for restricting access to Indian newspapers, media websites
India increases exposure to US govt securities by nearly $13 bn in May
'Get Lost': Taiwan strongly reacts to China's note to Indian media
FB, Coursera to launch social media marketing professional certificate
ISRO is fast expanding its role into development activities: Jitendra Singh
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of four government film media units with the NFDC with an aim of converging activities and resources and better coordination to ensure synergy and efficiency in achieving the mandate of the bodies.
An official statement said the Films Division, the Directorate of Film Festivals, the National Film Archives of India and the Children's Film Society, India will be merged with the National Film Development Corporation Limited by expanding the memorandum of articles of association of the NFDC, which will then carry out all the activities performed by the four organisations.
The Films Division, a subordinate office of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, was established in 1948, primarily to produce documentaries and news magazines for the publicity of government programmes and cinematic record of Indian history.
The Children's Film Society, an autonomous organisation, was founded in 1955 under the Societies Act with the specific objective of providing children and young people value-based entertainment through the medium of films.
The National Film Archives of India, a subordinate office of the information and broadcasting ministry, was established as a media unit in 1964 with the primary objective of acquiring and preserving Indian cinematic heritage.
The Directorate of Film Festivals, as an attached office of the information and broadcasting ministry, was set up in 1973 to promote Indian films and cultural exchange, the statement pointed out.
The NFDC is a Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU), incorporated in 1975 with the primary object of planning and promoting an organised, efficient and integrated development of the Indian film industry.
The Cabinet also approved the appointment of a "transaction advisor" and a "legal advisor" to advise on the transfer of assets and employees and oversee all aspects of the operationalisation of the merger, the statement said.
"While undertaking this exercise of convergence, interests of the employees of all the concerned media units will be fully taken care of and no employee will be retrenched," it added.
As an umbrella organisation, the NFDC, after the merger of the film media units, will be uniquely placed with regard to promotion, production and preservation of filmic content -- all under one management.
The vision of the new entity will be to ensure a balanced and focussed development of Indian cinema in all its genres -- feature films, including films and content for over-the-top (OTT) platforms, children's content, animation, short films and documentaries -- the statement said.
The merger of the film media units under a single corporation will lead to synergy amongst the various activities with better and efficient utilisation of infrastructure and manpower, it said, adding that this will lead to reduction in duplication of activities and direct savings to the exchequer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU