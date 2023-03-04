JUST IN
Sitharaman underplays lack of consensus on Ukraine at G20 ministers' meet
Government to soon launch seed traceability system: Agriculture Minister
Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked with 6-digit code starts from April 1
Gujarat's Hirasar airport to be ready for operations by March end
Over 100 Sagarmala projects of Rs 1 trn identified in Andhra: Sonowal
NC seeks implementation of 33% women reservation in Parliament, assemblies
Revival of traditional methods of water management need of hour: Prez
Conversation with PM Modi left Bill Gates optimistic about India's progress
K'taka govt upset as Foxconn denies binding agreement for investment
CM Shinde visits hospital, asks officials to provide facilities to doctors
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Sitharaman underplays lack of consensus on Ukraine at G20 ministers' meet
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Calcutta HC clears way for ED to take Anubrata to Delhi in smuggling case

It was directed that such medical papers be produced before the trial court in Delhi at the time of the production of Mondal before it

Topics
Calcutta High Court | TMC | Enforcement Directorate

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Anubrata Mondal
Anubrata Mondal (File Photo/ANI)

Clearing the way for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal to Delhi for questioning in connection with a cattle smuggling case, the Calcutta High Court on Saturday set aside a petition by him challenging a production warrant issued by a special CBI court.

The court also ordered Mondal to pay a fine of Rs one lakh for forum shopping.

Rejecting the petition by Mondal challenging a production warrant issued by the special CBI court at Asansol in West Bengal, Justice Bibek Chaudhuri directed that the TMC Birbhum district president be taken to Delhi by air.

He directed that doctors posted in a central government hospital in Kolkata in the department of general medicine, cardiology and general surgery will examine Mondal and issue a medical certificate stating the condition of the health of the petitioner before he is handed over to the ED.

Justice Chaudhari directed that a medical officer will accompany Mondal to Delhi and he will be examined medically by doctors immediately after his arrival in the national capital.

It was directed that such medical papers be produced before the trial court in Delhi at the time of the production of Mondal before it.

The court said that Mondal resorted to forum shopping by approaching high courts in Calcutta and Delhi to prevent the ED from taking him to the national capital.

Justice Chaudhari directed him to "pay compensatory cost of Rs one lakh in the High Court Legal Services Authority as a compensation for instituting successive, harassing applications of similar nature before the highest seat of judiciary of two states of the country to obviate the process of the court."

The TMC leader was arrested by the ED in November last year. He was taken into custody by the CBI in the cattle smuggling case in August 2022.

His lawyer moved the petition claiming that the order on the basis of which Mondal is sought to be shifted to Delhi is bad in law and cannot be issued by the special judge, CBI Court at Asansol.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Calcutta High Court

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 23:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU