Odisha approves 25 projects worth Rs 5,800 cr in various sectors

The Odisha government on Saturday approved 25 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 5,827.27 crore which would generate employment for over 25,000 people, an official said.
The Odisha government's nod to the projects under different sectors was accorded at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary PK Jena.
The meeting also recommended three large projects with an investment value of around Rs 28,000 crore and employment opportunities for around 19,000 people, to the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA).
Out of the multiple investment intents garnered during the Make In Odisha Conclave 2022, 16 projects were put up for approval in Saturday's meeting, the official said.
The approved projects are set to be set up in districts like Khurdha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh and Bhadrak.
The SLSWCA approved three projects in the plastic sector, which reflect a total investment of Rs 392.10 crore, at Malipada in Khurda district.
A total of eight projects received a nod in the steel segment. While three of the units are set to come up at Kalinga Nagar, the rest of them will be developed in various other parts of the state.
A total of Rs 2418.49 crore has been invested by these eight organisations from the steel sector.
The SLSWCA meeting also approved projects in sectors such as food processing, infrastructure, hospitality, information technology, pharmaceutical and textile.
First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 23:13 IST
