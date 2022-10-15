JUST IN
Indian innovation brings affordability to services: Taranjit Sandhu
Business Standard

Caller threatens to blow up SBI office in Mumbai; police initiate probe

A call threatening to blow up the State Bank of India office in Mumbai's Nariman Point and kill the bank chairman was received at the branch, police said

ANI  General News 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

A call threatening to blow up the State Bank of India office in Mumbai's Nariman Point and kill the bank chairman was received at the branch, police said on Friday.

The caller introduced himself as MD Jia-Ul-Alim and claimed that he was speaking from Pakistan. He demanded a loan from the bank and threatened to kidnap the chairman of the bank and kill him if he was denied the loan. He also said that he would blow up the bank if he is not granted the loan.

"An unidentified person called up on the landline of the Nariman Point branch of SBI on October 13 at around 11 am and threatened. The caller called himself as MD Jia-Ul-Alim and said that he is speaking from Pakistan and that if he is not granted a loan at the earliest, he will kidnap the chairman of SBI and kill him. He also threatened to blow up the SBI office," said a Mumbai Police official.

On the receipt of the call, a complaint was filed at Marine Drive Police Station, following which the police registered a case against an unidentified person.

Based on the complaint of the bank, Marine Drive police have registered a case against an unidentified person under section 506(2) of IPC and started an investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 08:59 IST

