JUST IN
Jharkhand HC declines stay of proceedings against 3 suspended Congress MLAs
Vande Bharat Express likely to make southern debut on November 10
Still have hope in judiciary, says student who fought against hijab ban
Raj asked to pay compensation to children orphaned by Covid within 2 wks
Bridge across Krishna to meet long-pending demand of Telangana, AP people
I-T department searches multiple branches of RS Brothers in Hyderabad
Punjab, Haryana chief ministers meet over Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue
Bombay HC bench acquits ex-DU professor G N Saibaba in Maoist links case
Delhi govt allocates Rs 25 cr for Chhath Puja celebrations at 1,100 sites
Delhi Excise policy case: ED raids 25 new locations in national capital
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Latest LIVE: Will take everyone along if elected Cong prez, says Tharoor
World's largest passenger plane Airbus A380 arrives at Bengaluru airport
Business Standard

60 students taken to hospital in Tamil Nadu after they complain of vomiting

Over 60 students of Government Middle School in Tamil Nadu's Hosur were admitted to the hospital after they complained of vomiting

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Students

ANI  General News 

Over 60 students of Government Middle School in Tamil Nadu's Hosur were admitted to the hospital after they complained of vomiting.

District Commissioner of Krishnagiri said a probe is being held into the matter.

"More than 60 students of Government Middle School were rushed to hospital after they complained of vomiting. Earlier today 67 students received treatment at the hospital, none of them is in serious condition. Hosur Corporation and Pollution Control Board are probing the reason for the incident," the Deputy Commissioner said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 08:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.