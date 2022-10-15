60 students taken to hospital in Tamil Nadu after they complain of vomiting

Over 60 of Government Middle School in Tamil Nadu's Hosur were admitted to the hospital after they complained of vomiting.

District Commissioner of Krishnagiri said a probe is being held into the matter.

"More than 60 of Government Middle School were rushed to hospital after they complained of vomiting. Earlier today 67 received treatment at the hospital, none of them is in serious condition. Hosur Corporation and Pollution Control Board are probing the reason for the incident," the Deputy Commissioner said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)