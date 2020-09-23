Canada reaches coronavirus vaccine agreement with two pharma giants

-
Pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi have agreed to provide Canada with up to 72 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine as governments buy up supplies of unproven treatments in hopes of ensuring supplies of whatever works.
On Tuesday, the companies reiterated their commitment to make the vaccine affordable and available globally.
Both companies have significant R&D and manufacturing capability worldwide and are already working hard to scale up production, Roger Conner, president of GSK's vaccine unit, said in a statement.
This announcement from the Government of Canada supports our ongoing efforts.
The agreement with Canada follows earlier deals with the US, European Union and UK governments.
