Assam reports 2,073 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

on Tuesday reported 2,073



new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Among the latest deaths, two happened in Kamrup Metropolitan and one each in Dibrugarh, Darrang, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Jorhat and Cachar, he said.

Of the new cases detected, 344 are from Kamrup Metropolitan, 168 from Dibrugarh, 166 from Jorhat and 125 from Golaghat, the minister said.

Total 29,647 tests were conducted during the day, he said, adding that the positivity rate was 6.99 per cent.

The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 29,91,612.

Meanwhile, 1,817 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day.

The state has so far reported 1,61,393 cases of COVID-19. There are 29,857 active cases at present while 1,30,947 patients have recovered. So far, 586 patients have died and three persons migrated out of the state.

Further, 1,099 people who have recovered from COVID-19 donated their plasma in five medical colleges and hospitals.

