Covid positivity rate of people coming to Delhi is lower: Officials

People from other states including migrant workers who are coming to the national capital after relaxation of the lockdown have shown a lower COVID-19 positivity rate in comparison to the city's population, officials said.
As per the Delhi government's health bulletin issued on Tuesday, a total of 3,816 people were found to be COVID-19 positive among the 59,013 tested for the virus in the past 24 hours.
The positivity rate was 6.47 percent for the day. The cumulative positivity rate of Delhi was 9.59 percent, figures showed.
The data of tests conducted on outsiders including mostly migrant workers coming to the city shows a positivity rate of over 2 percent, the officials said.
The Delhi government has set up testing facilities at major entry points of the city, including the inter-state bus terminals and railway stations, where people arriving from other states including UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and MP are tested for COVID-19 through rapid antigen tests.
"The COVID-19 positivity among those arriving in Delhi from other states through the nine entry points is just over 2 percent. As per data around 550 such people among23,565 people tested for the virus were found infected," said a senior government official.
The positivity rate among arriving outsiders fluctuated from as low as around 1 percent at the New Delhi railway station to a maximum of over 8 percent at the Shahdara bus terminal, he said.
At the Anand Vihar interstate bus terminal, maximum 16,570 people have been tested out of which 337 or just over 2 percent were COVID-19 positive, he added.
