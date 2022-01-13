Covid caused by Omicron should not be considered common cold: Dr VK Paul

-
ALSO READ
Covid comes with mild symptoms initially, watching for pattern change: Paul
Niti Aayog VC calls for mitigation strategies to deal with climate change
Economic rebound expected on rapid vaccination, infra spend: Niti VC
Efficient distribution sector needed for ease of doing biz: Niti Aayog VC
Niti Aayog pitches for greater financial autonomy for state-owned discoms
-
New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): With India witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member, has cautioned that the infection caused by Omicron variant of coronavirus should not be considered common cold and people should not take it lightly.
"Omicron is replacing Delta variant of COVID-19 as it is highly transmissible. It should be considered as the common cold. Normally, the transmission or expansion of the pandemic would take longer but this time it has been very rapid because of the high transmissibility," he said at the Health Ministry media briefing.
Dr Paul also said that there is rapidly rising trend in test positivity.
"You can see that the test positivity rates are rapidly increasing, phenomenally with 25 per cent, 30 per cent and 60 per cent in cities and with 11 per cent nationally. It looks that hospitalizations rates may be low, but it's taking place at a large scale," he said.
He urged people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and take COVID-19 vaccine to slow down transmission.
"It's the responsibility of society and an individual to slow down the transmission by following COVID-appropriate behaviour. Everyone must wear masks, follow social distancing and must get vaccinated because vaccines are providing protection against serious diseases. It's a matter of fact that it's helping to some extent, it's a critical pillar," he added.
India has reported 4,868 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19. Of these, Maharashtra reported 1,281 cases, Rajasthan reported 645 cases, Delhi reported 546 cases, Karnataka reported 479 cases and Kerala reported 350 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU