Business Standard

Traffic snarls witnessed in several parts of Delhi as Diwali shopping peaks

Traffic snarls were seen in several parts of the city as people thronged markets on Friday to make purchases ahead of Diwali

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Traffic

Traffic snarls were seen in several parts of the city as people thronged markets on Friday to make purchases ahead of Diwali.

According to the police, they received over 40 calls about traffic congestion in various parts of the national capital.

Calls were received from Dhaula Kuan, Khajuri Khas, Raghubir Nagar, Naraina flyover, Mangolpuri, Palam, Dwarka, Kanjhawala, Karala, an official said.

Sakshi Mahajan, who was commuting from Sarojini Nagar to central Delhi, said, "The traffic movement was very slow. There were many vehicles on the road. It took me one hour to reach the destination in central Delhi."

A video was circulated on social media in which Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway was seen choked with vehicles. An ambulance was also seen stuck in the traffic.

Commuters also took to Twitter to inform about traffic congestion across the city.

A commuter said there was a massive traffic jam from Chandaki Ram Akhada to Majnu-ka-Tilla.

Traffic snarls were also reported from Alipur, Delhi Gate red light, ITO, Kohat Enclave, Prashant Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj. Traffic was also heavy in Rohini West market and Narela.

Vistara Airlines advised its customers to leave early for the airport in view of traffic jams.

"Vistara @airvistara #TravelUpdate: Heavy traffic congestion is expected in areas of Delhi today. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," it tweeted.

Heavy traffic was also seen at Pragati Maidan tunnel in central part of the city.

"I was travelling from south Delhi and there was heavy traffic in Lajpat Nagar and Ashok Road near Shangrila hotel," said Ayush Diwan.

Diwali will be celebrated on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 21:41 IST

