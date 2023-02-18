JUST IN
Business Standard

CBI arrests 6 people in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam case: Officer

Those arrested were allegedly working as agents, collecting money from candidates, and facilitating their employment in various schools across the state, he said

Topics
CBI | Arrest | West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

CBI
Several people have been arrested by the agency in connection with the irregularities, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee.

The CBI arrested six people on Friday in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitments made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC), a senior officer said.

Those arrested were allegedly working as agents, collecting money from candidates, and facilitating their employment in various schools across the state, he said.

"We have got specific evidence against them," the CBI officer said.

These people were being questioned by the CBI for a long, he said.

Several people have been arrested by the agency in connection with the irregularities, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 07:06 IST

