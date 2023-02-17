Two NDRF teams deployed in earthquake-hit Turkiye return to India

-
ALSO READ
Turkiye earthquake: NDRF canines beat machines in detecting survivors
NDRF pulls out 8-year-old girl from rubble in earthquake-hit Turkiye
101 NDRF personnel leave for quake-hit Turkiye to aid rescue efforts
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkiye, Syria earthquake
Indian Army's field hospital starts functioning in quake-ravaged Turkiye
-
Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams that undertook rescue operations in earthquake-hit Turkiye returned to India on Friday, officials said.
A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.
"Two teams comprising about 100 personnel have come back from Turkiye onboard IAF aircraft on Friday. The last team that has about 50 rescuers is expected to be here by Saturday," NDRF deputy inspector general (DIG) Mohsen Shahedi told PTI.
Another officer said the NDRF rescuers, along with four canines, landed at the Hindon Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Ghaziabad after they were de-inducted from operation 'Dost' in Turkiye.
As per official figures, the NDRF personnel brought out two survivors, girls aged 6 and 8, and retrieved 85 bodies from the flattened buildings in Nurdagi in Gaziantep province of Turkiye.
They also provided medical assistance to 39 injured, as per an official statement.
NDRF teams also worked at Hatay, located on the Mediterranean coast of the country.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye and neighbouring Syria last week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 21:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU