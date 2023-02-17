Two NDRF teams deployed in earthquake-hit Turkiye return to India

Two Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams that undertook rescue operations in earthquake-hit Turkiye returned to on Friday, officials said.

A total of three teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.

"Two teams comprising about 100 personnel have come back from Turkiye onboard IAF aircraft on Friday. The last team that has about 50 rescuers is expected to be here by Saturday," deputy inspector general (DIG) Mohsen Shahedi told PTI.

Another officer said the rescuers, along with four canines, landed at the Hindon Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Ghaziabad after they were de-inducted from operation 'Dost' in Turkiye.

As per official figures, the NDRF personnel brought out two survivors, girls aged 6 and 8, and retrieved 85 bodies from the flattened buildings in Nurdagi in Gaziantep province of Turkiye.

They also provided medical assistance to 39 injured, as per an official statement.

NDRF teams also worked at Hatay, located on the Mediterranean coast of the country.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye and neighbouring Syria last week.

