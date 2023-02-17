JUST IN
Adani crisis: BJP hits back at billionaire investor George Soros
India now aid giver, lauded for relief operations worldwide: Anurag Thakur
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC rejects govt suggestion on forming expert panel
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit India for G20 finance meetings
Average residential property rentals to rise further: Industry experts
UP govt bracing up to launch projects worth over Rs 21 trillion by August
Minimum temperatures in North to rise by 2-4 degrees from Feb 16: IMD
SC takes steps towards reforms in first 100 days of CJI Chandrachud's term
Project Cheetah: Second batch of 12 to be flown in on Saturday
Crackdown on chit fund companies gathers pace in Chhattisgarh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Mercury to rise 2-4 degrees over next 5-6 days; 35% rain deficit this year
icon-arrow-left
RBI issues final guidelines on interest rate risk in banking book
Business Standard

Two NDRF teams deployed in earthquake-hit Turkiye return to India

A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country

Topics
NDRF | Turkey | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NDRF, dog squad, rescue op, Turkey
NDRF's 47 rescuers with dog squad return from 10-day ops in earthquake-hit Turkey (Photo: ANI)

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams that undertook rescue operations in earthquake-hit Turkiye returned to India on Friday, officials said.

A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.

"Two teams comprising about 100 personnel have come back from Turkiye onboard IAF aircraft on Friday. The last team that has about 50 rescuers is expected to be here by Saturday," NDRF deputy inspector general (DIG) Mohsen Shahedi told PTI.

Another officer said the NDRF rescuers, along with four canines, landed at the Hindon Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Ghaziabad after they were de-inducted from operation 'Dost' in Turkiye.

As per official figures, the NDRF personnel brought out two survivors, girls aged 6 and 8, and retrieved 85 bodies from the flattened buildings in Nurdagi in Gaziantep province of Turkiye.

They also provided medical assistance to 39 injured, as per an official statement.

NDRF teams also worked at Hatay, located on the Mediterranean coast of the country.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye and neighbouring Syria last week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NDRF

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 21:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.