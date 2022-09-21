CBI arrests ABG founder Rishi Agarwal in Rs 22,842-cr bank fraud case

-
ALSO READ
ED searches 26 locations in ABG Shipyard money laundering case
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud
CBI conducts raid against Punjab AAP MLA over Rs 40-crore bank fraud
Wilful loan defaults grow 10 times since 2012 to Rs 2.4 trn: Report
Rishi Sunak offers himself for independent review amid UK tax row
-
The CBI arrested the founder-chairman of ABG Shipyard Limited, Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal, on Wednesday in connection with an alleged bank fraud of more than Rs 22,842 crore, officials said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked Agarwal, a former chairman of the company, and others for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.
The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks and financial institutions led by the ICICI Bank, with the State Bank of India (SBI) having an exposure of Rs 2,468.51 crore, the officials said.
A forensic audit by Ernst and Young has shown that between 2012 and 2017, the accused colluded with each other and committed illegal activities, including diversion and misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust.
The funds were used for purposes other than for which they were released by the banks, the officials said.
The loan account was declared a non-performing asset (NPA) in July 2016 and a fraud in 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 18:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU