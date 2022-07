DHFL bank fraud case: CBI arrests businessman Ajay Ramesh Nawandar

The arrested businessman Ajay Ramesh Nawandar from on Wednesday in connection with the Rs 34,614-crore bank-fraud case, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at Nawandar's premises last week and recovered a large number of uber-luxury watches worth crores of rupees, including Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Cartier, Omega and Hublot Michael Kors, the officials said.

The has booked Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, director Dheeraj Wadhawan and others for an alleged bank fraud of Rs 34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency.

