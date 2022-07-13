IndiGo says in constant dialogue with employees to take care of grievances

-
Amid the mass sick leave protest by airline employees, IndiGo on Wednesday said it is in the process of addressing issues related to its employee remuneration.
IndiGo released a statement saying that they are in constant dialogue with its employees to take care of any issues or grievances.
The airline's statement comes after a sizeable number of the airline's aircraft maintenance technicians went on sick leave to protest against their low salaries and demand restoration of salaries that were slashed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As a responsible employer, IndiGo is in constant dialogue with its employees to take care of any issues or grievances. The aviation industry has undergone a difficult phase over the last 24+ months. As business recovers, we are in the process of addressing some of the issues related to employee remuneration. This is an ongoing activity and we will continue to take employee feedback in the process," Indigo said in a statement.
IndiGo also said that the airline's operations will continue to be normal, with the addition of several new destinations to their network.
"Meanwhile, our operations continue to be normal, while we add several new destinations to our network and look forward to welcoming customers from across India and the world," it added.
Earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that they are keeping a close watch on the situation that emerged after maintenance technicians of airlines went on mass sick leave.
A senior DGCA official informed that they are keeping an eye on the situation.
"DGCA is keeping watch on the situation. Operations are normal as of now. We expect a resolution shortly," he said.
He added that they are in communication with the concerned airlines regarding the issue and asked for early resolution.
The issue has largely affected the operation of Indigo and later it spread to other airlines like Go First.
