CBI arrests its DSP, inspector over alleged bribery within agency

This is in connection with an alleged bribery ring run by them within the agency to help companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Track record: After 2G verdict, CBI under fire again
CBI | File photo

The CBI has arrested one of its deputy superintendents of police R K Rishi and Inspector Kapil Dhankad along with an advocate in connection with an alleged bribery ring run by them within the agency to help companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore, officials said Wednesday.

The agency also conducted searches at Rishi's house in Saharanpur district of UttarPradesh and that of his wife in Roorkee, they said.

Rishi, Dhankad and advocate Manohar Malik were booked by the CBI along with others for allegedly "compromising the integrity of investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations".

First Published: Wed, January 20 2021. 16:40 IST

