CBI arrests its DSP, inspector over alleged bribery within agency

-
ALSO READ
678 cases under investigation by CBI, 25 for more than five years: CVC
CBI registers case against pvt firms for causing Rs 4,736 cr loss to banks
Delhi court pulls up CBI for dragging feet in probe against ex-Directors
Congress asks govt to challenge acquittal in Babri demolition case
Chopper scam: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against 15 accused
-
The CBI has arrested one of its deputy superintendents of police R K Rishi and Inspector Kapil Dhankad along with an advocate in connection with an alleged bribery ring run by them within the agency to help companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore, officials said Wednesday.
The agency also conducted searches at Rishi's house in Saharanpur district of UttarPradesh and that of his wife in Roorkee, they said.
Rishi, Dhankad and advocate Manohar Malik were booked by the CBI along with others for allegedly "compromising the integrity of investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU