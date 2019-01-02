CBI books 5 Army officers for taking Rs 18 lakh bribe from ration supplier

The has booked five personnel, including a colonel, for allegedly receiving bribes worth Rs 18 lakh from a supplier of rations for troops posted in and Arunachal Pradesh, officials said Wednesday.

This is the second case in the recent past when the (CBI) has registered an FIR against officers for corruption in supplies.

In the latest case, the has registered an FIR against Raman Dahda, Lieutenant Mahendra Kumar, Subedar Devender Kumar, Havildar Abhay Singh, Subedar Sahuran Sahu and supplier K K for criminal conspiracy.

Dahda was the then Commanding of the 556 Supply Corps and a

They have been also booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is alleged that the officers received Rs 18 lakh in cash from civilian contractors in regard to procurement of fresh and dry rations for troops deployed in and

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint from the Army.

It is alleged that Dahda misused his official position and received Rs 4.15 lakh from supplier through two transactions in the account Dahda's father.

According to the complaint, Mahender Kumar, who was responsible for quality check, misused his official position and took Rs 1 lakh as bribe.

Subedar Devender Kumar allegedly took a bribe of Rs 2.04 lakh, Havildar Abhay Kumar Rs 98,000 and Subedar Sahuran Saho Rs 7.65 lakh in three transactions from

Yangfo, a in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, supplied ration for the Army between 2015 and 2017.

The carried out a preliminary inquiry which revealed that undue advantage was paid to an entire chain of officials and unit representatives involved in checking of quality and quantity of items being supplied by Yangfo.

Following the inquiry the agency has registered an FIR against the suspects.

The agency had registered a similar FIR against Lt Col and Lt Col Sutikshan Rana, officers of the Army Service Corps, who allegedly received bribes worth Rs 82 lakh between 2012 and 2016 from a supplier of ration in