CBI books Ezeego promoters, directors for Rs 946 cr loan fraud in YES Bank

The CBI has booked Ezeego One Travel and Tours and its directors for alleged bank fraud of Rs 946 crore in YES Bank, officials said.
The agency has booked promoters Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar and Urrshila Kerkar and directors Neelu Singh, Arup Sen, Manisha Amrapurkar, Pesi Patel and Karthik Venkatrman for alleged diversion of loan funds, they said.
Set up in 2006, the company was engaged in offering travel services in India such as ticket booking, holiday and hotel packages and transport facilities.
The company started availing credit facilities from Yes Bank in 2017 worth Rs 650 crore, which was enhanced to Rs 1,015 crore next year.
The bank had earlier filed a complaint with Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police. "However, the same was withdrawn as the bank has decided to file a complaint with CBI, because complaint in the matter of fraud by Cox & Kings Ltd was being filed with CBI by SBI," it said.
