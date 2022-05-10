J-K Bank irregularities case: CBI conducts raids in Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu

-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Mumbai in a case related to irregularities in the purchase of office space of approximately 65,000 sq ft area by J-K Bank at Mumbai.
A senior CBI official informed that multiple raids were conducted at the residences of Haseeb Drabu, then Chairman of J-K Bank, members of the Estates Committee of the board of directors of the Bank including AK Mehta, then Executive Director, and the then Directors Mohammed Ibrahim Shahdad and Vikrant Kuthiala.
During the raids, incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidence, several bank account details and bank locker keys have been recovered.
CBI had registered a case on November 11, 2021 on the allegations of irregularities in the purchase of the Akruti Gold building for Rs. 180 crores (approx) by J & K Bank for its integrated office in Mumbai in 2010.
The said case was referred by J & K Government to CBI.
CBI had also conducted searches earlier at various locations including Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata in the case.
The raids are underway at several locations, the officer added.
