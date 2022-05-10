ED seizes 3 cars of IAS officer Pooja Singhal's CA in MGNREGA scam case

-
ALSO READ
Despite huge outlay, Rs 15,000 cr MGNREGA dues may spill over to FY23
Money laundering case: Nawab Malik seeks interim bail on medical ground
Budget's MGNREGA spend cut perplexing, says India Ratings
Record number of searches in FY22 as tax offences get money laundering tint
Money laundering case: Lawyer who filed pleas against Fadnavis arrested
-
The Enforcement Directorate has seized three cars belonging to IAS officer Pooja Singhal's Chartered Accountant (CA) Suman Kumar in connection with the prevention of money laundering case pertaining to the MGNREGA funds scam of around Rs 18 crore.
On Tuesday, Singhal appeared before the ED's team in Ranchi. Her questioning is still going on. She is being asked about the recovery of the huge cash and her possible involvement in the matter. CA Kumar, who works for Singhal and her husband, was placed under arrest on Saturday following several raids. Kumar was then sent to five days' ED custody. On Tuesday, the ED seized three cars belonging to him, terming them as proceeds of crime.
The ED had on Friday recovered Rs 19.31 crore and a few incriminating documents from the premises of Kumar.
Kumar, a CA of IAS official and mining secretary of Jharkhand Pooja Singhal, came on the radar during the course of investigation. Kumar also handles accounts of Singhal's husband.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Friday morning conducted raids at more than 18 places.
The raids were conducted at Ranchi, Chandigarh, Noida, Mumbai, Kollata, Mujjafarpur, Saharsa, and in several parts of NCR including Faridabad and Gurugram.
The ED had also recorded the statements of the CA after seizing the whole cash. They had to take help of bank officials and a currency counting machine.
It is important to be note that Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is also mining minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU