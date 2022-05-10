ED seizes 3 cars of IAS officer Pooja Singhal's CA in MGNREGA scam case

The has seized three cars belonging to IAS officer Pooja Singhal's Chartered Accountant (CA) Suman Kumar in connection with the prevention of money laundering case pertaining to the scam of around Rs 18 crore.

On Tuesday, Singhal appeared before the ED's team in Ranchi. Her questioning is still going on. She is being asked about the recovery of the huge cash and her possible involvement in the matter. CA Kumar, who works for Singhal and her husband, was placed under arrest on Saturday following several raids. Kumar was then sent to five days' ED custody. On Tuesday, the ED seized three cars belonging to him, terming them as proceeds of crime.

The ED had on Friday recovered Rs 19.31 crore and a few incriminating documents from the premises of Kumar.

Kumar, a CA of IAS official and mining secretary of Jharkhand Pooja Singhal, came on the radar during the course of investigation. Kumar also handles accounts of Singhal's husband.

The (ED) had on Friday morning conducted raids at more than 18 places.

The raids were conducted at Ranchi, Chandigarh, Noida, Mumbai, Kollata, Mujjafarpur, Saharsa, and in several parts of NCR including Faridabad and Gurugram.

The ED had also recorded the statements of the CA after seizing the whole cash. They had to take help of bank officials and a currency counting machine.

It is important to be note that Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is also mining minister.

