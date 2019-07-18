CBI court convicts former Central Bank of India manager, 2 others for fraud

A special judge for CBI cases has convicted K Sridhar, a former branch manager at the Central Bank of India, and two others in a case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It was alleged that they fabricated documents and caused a loss of Rs 1 crore to the bank.

According to the CBI release, N Nagarajan, special judge for CBI cases, Coimbatore, has convicted Sridhar, a former branch manager at the Central Bank of India, Ooty, and two others in a case filed by the agency.

The Anti-Corruption Branch of CBI, Chennai, investigated and filed a chargesheet against Sridhar, Retd Lt Colonel S K Sundaram and R Sanjeevi, a private person, on the allegation that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy and cheated Central Bank of India in the matter of third-party loans against FCNR deposits taken without the consent of the depositor on the strength of fake and fabricated documents and caused a loss of Rs 1 crore to the bank.

On the completion of the trial, Sridhar, Sundaram and Sanjeevi were convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years each. A total fine of Rs 75,000 was also imposed.