CBI files corruption case against officials of Delhi Jal Board, NBCC

-
ALSO READ
NSE co-location scam: CBI launches search operation in multiple cities
Decoded: What criminal data Bill, passed by Parliament, is all about
International Criminal Court to launch probe into Ukraine's situation
ICC says started investigation into alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine
Geoscientist, IIT Bombay alumnus Ranjit Rath selected to lead Oil India
-
The CBI has registered a case of corruption against officials of Delhi Jal Board and NBCC for allegedly favouring an ineligible private company in a contract worth Rs 38 crore for supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) of electromagnetic flow meters, officials said Saturday.
The CBI had conducted searches in connection with the case at 10 locations in Delhi/NCR on the premises of accused which led to recovery of Rs.1.5 crore(approx) in cash, jewellery worth about Rs 1.2 crore, fixed deposits worth Rs 69 lakh, they said.
Various property documents were also found from the residence of then NBCC General Manager, they said.
The agency has booked former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials Chief Engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, Superintendent Engineer P K Gupta, Executive Engineer Sushil Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer Ashok Sharma, AAO Ranjit Kumar, then General Manager NBCC DK Mittal and Project Executive Sadhan Kumar besides private company NKG Infrastructure Limited.
"It was alleged that the accused had entered into conspiracy to provide undue favour to said private company and had made it technically eligible (which was otherwise not allegedly eligible)," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
It was further alleged that a tender was issued in December, 2017 for SITC of electromagnetic flow meters and corresponding O and M operations for five years of Delhi Jal Board, it said.
"It was also alleged that due to conspiracy of the accused with said private company and false certificates & fabricated deviation statement issued by NBCC, the said private company qualified and bagged tender worth Rs 38.02 crore," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU