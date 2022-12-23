JUST IN
India's leadership at UNSC draws global praise on completion of 2-year term
Indian journalist Rana Ayyub receives support from US Senator Patrick Leahy
Indo-Pak ties see new low; FM Bhutto's outburst dashes hope for engagements
Antilia bomb case: Bombay HC grants bail to Mumbai cop Riyazuddin Kazi
Parliament winter session: RS adjourned sine die, 6 days ahead of schedule
Umar Khalid released on bail from Tihar jail to attend sister's marriage
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along Pulmoran border post in Punjab
Dense fog, biting cold waves cover North India; 21 trains running late
What has made Odisha Millets Mission a success story in such a short time
Top Headlines: PM Modi cautions against Covid, GAIL's LNG hunt, and more
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi to address 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CBI files FIR against Corporate Power Ltd for bank fraud of Rs 4,000 cr

The CBI has filed an FIR against Corporate Power Limited and its directors for alleged bank fraud of Rs 4,000 crore, officials said

Topics
CBI | Bank fraud

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Frauds, Fraud investigation

The CBI has filed an FIR against Corporate Power Limited and its directors for alleged bank fraud of Rs 4,000 crore, officials said.

The agency searched 16 locations on Thursday in multiple cities, including Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad, and Vishakhapatnam, they said.

The Kolkata-based company had allegedly committed a bank fraud of Rs 4037.87 crore involving a consortium of 20 banks.

"It was further alleged that between the years 2009 and 2013, the said borrower had submitted manipulated project cost statements and diverted bank funds. It was also alleged that trade receivables mainly including transactions to related parties and funds, were diverted to a web of various companies who were dummy accounts; accordingly, the borrower was able to siphon off funds," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency has named the company and its promoters and directors in the FIR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CBI

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 14:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.