PM Modi to address 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan

Prime Minister will address the 75th "Amrut Mahotsav" of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan via video-conferencing on Saturday, the PMO said.

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan was established at in 1948 by seer Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami. It has expanded and currently has more than 40 branches all over the world, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

