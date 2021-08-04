CBI moves HC, seeks documents related to Anil Deshmukh probe from Maha govt

-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed an application before the Bombay High Court, seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government to provide
documents needed for the agency's probe against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.
It had written a letter to the State Intelligence Department seeking details of a communication sent by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on the issue of corruption in police transfers and postings, but the SID refused to provide them claiming it was part of an ongoing investigation, the CBI said. The high court had, on July 22, held that the CBI can inquire into the allegations of corruption in transfers and postings of police personnel and dismissed a petition filed by the Maharashtra government seeking that some parts of the Central agency's FIR against Deshmukh be quashed.
The Maharashtra government stated that as it was approaching the Supreme Court against the HC order, it will not be sharing the documents with the CBI, the agency told the court.
"This was in clear violation of the order of the High Court which categorically had refused a stay on its order and no such order had yet been obtained from the Supreme Court," the CBI said.
"In view of the constant hindrance of the state government to the investigation, the CBI has sought for directions to the Maharashtra government to provide documents," the petition said.
A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar will hear the application on Thursday.
The CBI had on April 21 this year registered an FIR against Deshmukh on the charges of corruption and misuse of official position. The FIR was lodged after the agency conducted a preliminary enquiry against the NCP leader following an order from the HC on April 5.
