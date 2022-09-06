CBI quizzes TMC MLA for BJP worker's murder in post-poll violence

-
ALSO READ
Delhi to be made city of lakes with aim to conserve wetlands: Gopal Rai
Prof Abhijit Sen: A lifelong champion of the poor and marginalised
Obituary: Abhijit Sen - A great economist with rural, agriculture focus
Assets of TMC leader Anubrata Mandal's daughter under CBI, ED scanner
Decoded: What criminal data Bill, passed by Parliament, is all about
-
Senior TMC MLA Paresh Pal appeared before the CBI on Tuesday in connection with its probe into the murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in post-poll violence in Kolkata.
Pal, the MLA of Beleghata, was questioned by the agency in May as well in the case.
"We have specific questions for Pal in connection with the murder of Sarkar. These questions have been framed after grilling a few others in connection with the murder," a CBI officer said.
Pal is being questioned by CBI officers at the agency's CGO Complex office in Salt Lake near Kolkata.
Sarkar was dragged out of his house in Narkeldanga and murdered allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, hours after the results of the state assembly elections were declared on May 2 last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 14:01 IST