CBI seizes documents from School Service Commission office in Kolkata

CBI sleuths investigating illegal appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff have seized several documents, files and at least nine hard disk drives from the sealed office of School Service Commission (SSC) here in the city, a senior official of the agency said on Monday.
The documents will be examined and then verified with the versions presented by those interrogated in connection with the case, the official said.
"Officials of central agency conducted searches at the SSC office during the weekend. They have collected several documents, files related to the appointments of people, and nine hard disk drives from the sealed rooms," he told PTI.
"The documents will be examined and points jotted down, which will then be verified with the statements of people questioned as part of the investigation," he added.
The CBI is probing into the irregularities detected in SSC appointments, in accordance with the directions of the Calcutta High Court. Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari among others have been grilled for their alleged involvement in the scam.
