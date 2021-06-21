CCMB lab releases guidelines for coronavirus testing on zoo animals

-
ALSO READ
Kanpur zoo shut for 15 days after bird flu is confirmed
Primates gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park in USA
Withdraw or amend rules on confiscating animals during trial: SC to Centre
Delhi zoo sees animal deaths fall to 3-yr-low amid Covid, bird flu shutdown
Eight asiatic lions found infected with Covid-19 in Hyderabad zoo
-
: The Laboratory for the
Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES) of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here has released guidelines for COVID-19 tests on captive animals.
LaCONES is one of the four designated centres for testing animal samples for possible coronavirus infection, a press release from the CCMB said on Monday.
The guidelines provide detailed protocols that include pictorials and frequently asked questions for an easier understanding of those collecting samples for COVID testing in wildlife, Vinay K Nandicoori, Director, CSIR-CCMB, said.
LaCONES started testing animal samples for possible SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection in August 2020.
The scientists found the first positive samples from Asiatic lions in the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, in April 2021.
At that time, LaCONES team tried testing for coronavirus using different kinds of nasal, oropharyngeal, rectal and fecal samples from the animals.
LaCONES regularly tests wildlife samples using DNA-based molecular biology tools to solve wildlife cases.
These tests are similar to the ones being used for coronavirus testing.
We hope that our recommendations help the zoo staff in collecting and packing the samples appropriately before they send out to animal testing centres will smoothen the process for the zoos as well as testing centres. Given how difficult it is to get samples from animals, it is all the more important that we make most of the samples we get, said Karthikeyan Vasudevan, scientist-in-charge, LaCONES, CSIR- CCMB, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU